Finland tops world happiness rankings again as Thailand slips to 52nd

Finland has once again been ranked the happiest country in the world in 2026, extending its streak to nine consecutive years, according to the latest World Happiness Report.

The report found that Iceland and Denmark followed in second and third place respectively, while Costa Rica entered the global top 10 for the first time in fourth place. The rankings were largely dominated by European countries, particularly in the Nordic region, with Israel the only Middle Eastern country in the top 10, at eighth.

Notably, no country where English is the primary language made it into the top 10 this year. Among major English-speaking economies, the United States ranked 23rd, followed by Canada in 25th place and the United Kingdom at 29th.





The World Happiness Report 2026 was produced by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford, in partnership with Gallup and the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN). It is based on survey data from more than 100,000 people across over 140 countries.

The rankings are calculated using a three-year average of life evaluations, measured across six key factors: GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.