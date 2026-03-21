Thailand draft 2026: red or black? Key dates every man must know

Thailand’s annual military conscription period is about to begin again, bringing renewed attention to one of the country’s most scrutinised civic processes — the red-black card draw that determines whether eligible men must enter active military service.

For 2026, the selection process will take place from April 1-12, with April 6 excluded because it falls on Chakri Day. The process is being carried out by the Royal Thai Army through the Bangkok and provincial military service offices, district offices and the conscription division of the Territorial Defence Command.

Those required to report this year include Thai men born in 2005, who turn 21 in 2026, as well as those born between 1997 and 2004, aged 22 to 29, who have never previously undergone military selection or whose cases have not yet been completed. Thai nationals living abroad, as well as people with dual nationality who still hold Thai citizenship and remain within the required age bracket, are also included.

Students who qualify for deferment are not exempt from appearing altogether. They must still present themselves before the selection committee on the scheduled date in line with the relevant regulations.

All eligible individuals must attend according to the date, time and venue stated in the military call-up notice, known as Sor Dor 35, issued by the district chief of their military domicile.