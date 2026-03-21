Thailand draft 2026: red or black? Key dates every man must know

Thailand’s annual military conscription period is about to begin again, bringing renewed attention to one of the country’s most scrutinised civic processes — the red-black card draw that determines whether eligible men must enter active military service.
For 2026, the selection process will take place from April 1-12, with April 6 excluded because it falls on Chakri Day. The process is being carried out by the Royal Thai Army through the Bangkok and provincial military service offices, district offices and the conscription division of the Territorial Defence Command.
Those required to report this year include Thai men born in 2005, who turn 21 in 2026, as well as those born between 1997 and 2004, aged 22 to 29, who have never previously undergone military selection or whose cases have not yet been completed. Thai nationals living abroad, as well as people with dual nationality who still hold Thai citizenship and remain within the required age bracket, are also included.
Students who qualify for deferment are not exempt from appearing altogether. They must still present themselves before the selection committee on the scheduled date in line with the relevant regulations.
All eligible individuals must attend according to the date, time and venue stated in the military call-up notice, known as Sor Dor 35, issued by the district chief of their military domicile.
The process of receiving that document differs depending on age and status. Thai men born in 2005 who have already registered as reservists and hold Sor Dor 9 must collect their Sor Dor 35 from the district office or district administration office of their military domicile within December 2025. If they cannot collect it in person, they may authorise a trusted adult to do so on their behalf in writing.
For Thai men born between 1997 and 2004 who have never undergone selection, or who are no longer covered by exemption or deferment, the process is stricter. They must collect the call-up notice in person within March 2026 and may not authorise anyone else to do so.
Officials have warned that those who fail to collect their call-up notice within the specified period may face legal penalties.
At the heart of public interest each year is the ballot itself. Those found physically eligible for service and not entitled to exemption are placed in the group required to draw lots. A red card means compulsory entry into military service, while a black card means exemption.
The annual conscription process continues to draw widespread public attention because of the uncertainty built into that moment of selection. For many families, it is not only an administrative requirement, but also a day marked by tension, anticipation and the possibility of a major change in personal plans.
With this year’s schedule now confirmed, eligible men are being urged to check their status, collect their documents on time and report as required for the 2026 military selection process.
Important dates
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