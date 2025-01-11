Military proposal on paying to avoid conscription sparks debate

The Thai military’s recent suggestion that citizens could be allowed to pay in order to avoid conscription has stirred a public debate.
Lt-General Taweepool Rimsakorn, head of the Territorial Defence Command, proposed on Wednesday that those wishing to skip conscription could pay a fee, and the funds would be used to support voluntary recruits.
“The idea is not to eliminate conscription but to offer an alternative for those who do not want to serve,” he said.
The funds could strengthen the military’s capacity to attract more volunteers, he said.
This was just an idea and would require further study before any decisions are made, he added.
In Thailand, all men over the age of 20 are required to undergo a mandatory military draft. The process, however, can be postponed until the age of 26 for educational reasons.
Men who want to avoid conscription altogether must join the Thai Reserve Officer Training Corps programme, which requires three years of training during high school.
Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai raised concerns about the fairness of such a scheme, saying that the government must thoroughly evaluate the potential impact of such a policy, especially regarding equality.
“The proposal must be examined. There are questions about whether this would disproportionately benefit the wealthy,” Phumtham said.
Critics, including legal expert Surapong Kongchantuk, have called on the military to focus on motivating people to join the army, rather than finding ways to let them avoid it.
Surapong said the military could encourage enlistment by enhancing welfare benefits, ensuring fairness in career progression, and addressing concerns about violence and mistreatment within the army.
“We should focus on these positive attempts rather than introducing a policy that could create division,” he added.