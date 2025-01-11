Military proposal on paying to avoid conscription sparks debate

The Thai military’s recent suggestion that citizens could be allowed to pay in order to avoid conscription has stirred a public debate.

Lt-General Taweepool Rimsakorn, head of the Territorial Defence Command, proposed on Wednesday that those wishing to skip conscription could pay a fee, and the funds would be used to support voluntary recruits.

“The idea is not to eliminate conscription but to offer an alternative for those who do not want to serve,” he said.

The funds could strengthen the military’s capacity to attract more volunteers, he said.

This was just an idea and would require further study before any decisions are made, he added.

In Thailand, all men over the age of 20 are required to undergo a mandatory military draft. The process, however, can be postponed until the age of 26 for educational reasons.

Men who want to avoid conscription altogether must join the Thai Reserve Officer Training Corps programme, which requires three years of training during high school.