Hormuz tensions deepen as Thailand evacuates 1,283 from Middle East conflict zone

The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East gave a situation briefing as of Saturday (March 21), highlighting the following key developments:
Developments in the Middle East situation
The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, with the main parties to the conflict, including Hezbollah, continuing to exchange attacks. The violence has also expanded to energy infrastructure in several countries across the region, increasing the impact on global economic stability and energy security.
At the same time, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain extremely high. Military operations have been taking place near the Iranian coast in an effort to reopen shipping routes, led by the United States and Israel, while the US Department of Defence has referred to plans to deploy additional Marines to the Middle East.
Most recently, Iranian authorities confirmed that a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli air strike.
For Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday (March 20), regarding the death of a Thai worker in Israel as a result of the conflict in the Middle East.
The ministry reiterated its call for all parties concerned to return to dialogue and diplomacy as soon as possible in order to end the tensions in line with international law and the UN Charter, while placing importance on the safety of civilians and commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Progress in assistance for Thai nationals in the area
Regarding the Thai worker in Israel who was killed by shrapnel, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv continues to coordinate closely with the Israeli government to complete the procedures for repatriating the body to Thailand as quickly as possible.
In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Ministry of Labour, is following up on compensation and related benefits with the Israeli authorities.
As for efforts to assist the three Thai crew members aboard the vessel Mayuree Naree, as the foreign minister stated at a press briefing on March 20, Thailand has coordinated requests for assistance with the authorities in Oman and Iran to explore ways of helping the three Thai seafarers. Both sides have expressed readiness to follow up and consider assistance.
At the same time, relevant Thai agencies are continuing to coordinate closely with their counterparts in Oman and Iran to find the safest possible means of assistance, although operations remain constrained by the security situation in the area.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals in the Middle East to monitor developments through official channels, regularly assess their safety, and strictly follow official advice.
Since the outbreak of the conflict, a total of 1,283 Thai nationals have been assisted in leaving countries in the Middle East, either returning to Thailand or travelling onward to third countries.
The Thai government remains committed to helping Thai nationals in the Middle East affected by the fighting leave dangerous areas at the earliest opportunity and in safety.