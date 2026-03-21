Hormuz tensions deepen as Thailand evacuates 1,283 from Middle East conflict zone

The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East gave a situation briefing as of Saturday (March 21), highlighting the following key developments:

Developments in the Middle East situation

The situation in the Middle East remains highly volatile, with the main parties to the conflict, including Hezbollah, continuing to exchange attacks. The violence has also expanded to energy infrastructure in several countries across the region, increasing the impact on global economic stability and energy security.

At the same time, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain extremely high. Military operations have been taking place near the Iranian coast in an effort to reopen shipping routes, led by the United States and Israel, while the US Department of Defence has referred to plans to deploy additional Marines to the Middle East.

Most recently, Iranian authorities confirmed that a spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed in an Israeli air strike.