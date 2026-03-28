Chulalongkorn tops Thailand in 46 subjects, with eight in the world’s top 100 in QS 2026

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2026

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 lists Chulalongkorn University in 60 subjects, ranking it No. 1 in Thailand in 46 subjects and placing eight subjects in the world’s top 100.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)—a UK-based global university rankings organisation—was released on March 25, 2026. Chulalongkorn University was evaluated and ranked in a total of 60 subjects, reflecting strong academic and research capacity.

Chulalongkorn ranked No. 1 in Thailand in 46 subjects, and placed among the world’s top 200 in 37 subjects.

Chulalongkorn tops Thailand in 46 subjects, with eight in the world’s top 100 in QS 2026


Eight subjects in the world’s top 100 (QS 2026)

Chulalongkorn recorded standout performances across multiple disciplines, entering the world’s top 100 in the following subjects:

  • Dentistry (World No. 32)
  • Engineering – Petroleum (World No. 65)
  • Engineering – Mineral & Mining (World No. 71)
  • Veterinary Science (World No. 71)
  • Performing Arts (World No. 75)
  • Development Studies (World No. 89)
  • Hospitality & Leisure Management (World No. 91)
  • English Language & Literature (World No. 98)

Chulalongkorn tops Thailand in 46 subjects, with eight in the world’s top 100 in QS 2026
 

Broad subject areas: four in the world’s top 200

Chulalongkorn was also ranked in the world’s top 200 across four broad subject areas:

  • Arts & Humanities (World No. 118)
  • Social Sciences & Management (World No. 141)
  • Life Sciences & Medicine (World No. 157)
  • Engineering & Technology (World No. 194)

The university said the results reflect its sustained commitment to improving education quality, producing internationally cited research, and earning continued recognition from the global academic community and employers.

More information on the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 is available here: https://www.topuniversities.com/subject-rankings

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