How Thailand spent 430 billion baht to cushion the last energy shock

Thailand has faced a similar energy shock before, and the government’s response to the Ukraine-Russia war offers a revealing template for how the country sought to shield the economy from surging global fuel costs.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 and 2021, Thailand was hit by another major external shock in February 2022, when the war between Ukraine and Russia triggered a sharp rise in global energy prices. The impact on the energy sector bore clear similarities to the current crisis linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

That earlier disruption took more than a year to ease. At the time, the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was in office, with Supattanapong Punmeechaow serving as energy minister and Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as finance minister.

Although global crude prices during the Ukraine-Russia crisis did not reach current levels, the effect was still severe. According to the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), cited by secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan, Singapore diesel prices — Thailand’s benchmark reference — are now close to US$200 per barrel, compared with about US$135 per barrel during the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

As oil and gas prices soared in 2022, the Thai government used a mix of measures to keep diesel and electricity prices in check. These included support through the Oil Fuel Fund, cuts to diesel excise tax, and efforts to limit electricity tariff increases by asking the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) to absorb part of the cost.

Taken together, the three main measures resulted in additional public debt and lost state revenue of more than 438.671 billion baht.