Forest burners face 20 years in jail as parks shut high-risk areas nationwide

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has ordered the closure of high-risk conservation forest areas across the country as it intensifies a sweeping crackdown on illegal forest burning, warning offenders they could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of as much as 2 million baht.





The department said the wildfire and haze situation in several areas remains worrying, with the North still the most fragile region despite this year’s overall forest fire figures remaining below the crisis levels seen in 2023 and 2024 over the same period.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said on Saturday, March 29, 2026, that authorities were pressing ahead with strict enforcement as hotspot numbers continued to mount. From the start of the season, covering October 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, officials had arrested suspects in 269 cases related to forest encroachment and illegal burning. Of those, 262 involved forest encroachment and seven involved illegal forest burning.

To prevent and control the situation, the department has already announced the closure of several high-risk conservation forest areas. Anyone found entering those areas illegally to start fires will be arrested and handed over to police for immediate legal action, with no leniency.

Atthapol stressed that the legal penalties for forest burning are severe. Anyone found setting fire to forests in national parks or wildlife sanctuary areas faces jail terms of between four and 20 years, fines ranging from 400,000 to 2 million baht, or both, under Section 41 of the National Parks Act 2019 and Section 99 of the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019.