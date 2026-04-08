Two foreign men praised for stepping in to protect girl on Sathorn

A warning clip has been widely shared online after the Facebook page Phra Ram 3 Tong Rod (Rama III Must Survive) posted a video with the message:
“Warning on Sathorn Road. A man appeared mentally unstable, grabbed a young girl’s arm and then ran ahead to block her path. Thankfully, two foreign passers-by stepped in and kept watch until the girl was safe. (Near the entrance to Pan Road) #เตือนภัย #พระราม3ต้องรอด.”
According to the clip, the incident took place on the pavement along Sathorn Road near the entrance to Pan Road. A man was seen approaching a young girl and appearing to try to grab her arm before running ahead and standing in her way, leaving her frightened and too scared to walk past him.
However, two foreign men who were nearby quickly stepped in and stood watch, monitoring the situation to prevent the man from getting close to the girl again. Their intervention allowed her to leave the area safely.
After the clip was posted, many social media users left comments, most of them praising the two foreign men for helping the girl in what was seen as a risky situation. Many described them as good Samaritans and as an example of people helping to look after public safety.
Some netizens also called on the relevant authorities to investigate the man seen in the clip to help prevent a similar incident from happening again in the area.