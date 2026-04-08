Two foreign men praised for stepping in to protect girl on Sathorn

A warning clip has been widely shared online after the Facebook page Phra Ram 3 Tong Rod (Rama III Must Survive) posted a video with the message:

“Warning on Sathorn Road. A man appeared mentally unstable, grabbed a young girl’s arm and then ran ahead to block her path. Thankfully, two foreign passers-by stepped in and kept watch until the girl was safe. (Near the entrance to Pan Road) #เตือนภัย #พระราม3ต้องรอด.”