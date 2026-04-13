Four Cambodian boats seized in midnight smuggling raid

Four Cambodian boats were seized off Trat after allegedly attempting to smuggle Thai goods into Cambodia during a late-night operation, with some crew members jumping into the sea in a failed bid to escape.

On April 12, 2026, the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1, led by Captain Wuttichat Ratcharattanarak, deputy director of the Trat provincial branch, launched an operation to intercept Cambodian boats suspected of illegally transporting goods from Thailand to Cambodia.





The operation was carried out jointly by Region 1 of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, Marine Task Force 182, Trat Immigration, vessel Tor 230 and other agencies. The arrests were made at around 1am on April 12 in Thai waters off Hat Lek subdistrict in Khlong Yai district, around two nautical miles from shore.

Captain Wuttichat said the operation targeted four Cambodian boats that were trying to smuggle goods from the Thai side to Cambodia. All four vessels attempted to flee, and those involved jumped into the sea in an effort to escape. However, all were eventually apprehended while heading towards the Cambodian coast.