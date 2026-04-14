Thai embassy urges caution as tensions rise again in Israel

Thailand’s embassy in Tel Aviv has urged Thai nationals in Israel to stay on high alert, warning that tensions in the Middle East could flare up again.

In a post published at around 9.15pm on Monday, April 13, the Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv, told Thais in Israel to exercise caution in their daily lives as the regional situation appeared to be growing tense once more. The embassy also called on everyone to strictly comply with instructions issued by the Israeli military.

The advisory reflects renewed concern over the security climate in the region, with the embassy choosing to underline personal safety and close adherence to official guidance. While the notice did not elaborate further in the brief message, its wording made clear that Thai nationals should remain vigilant and continue monitoring developments closely.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has been using its official Facebook page, “Royal Thai Embassy, Tel Aviv,” as one of its key public channels for updates directed at the Thai community in Israel.