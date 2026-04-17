Chula Veterinary Faculty wins five international awards for interactive canine muscle model

Dual-model design for teaching

The innovation is designed to support anatomy teaching for Chula veterinary students and uses a dual-model system:

Model A (LED Topography): A life-sized Chihuahua model fitted with 43 LED points along the left side. Students press an English muscle name button and the corresponding LED lights up at the correct anatomical location, colour-coded by function:

Red: flexor group (27 points)

Black: extensor group (11 points)

Green: adductor/abductor group (5 points)

It also includes MP3 audio narration, designed to feel like having an instructor guiding the lesson.

Model B (Biomechanical Simulation): A mechanical simulation of automatic movement in the forelimbs and hindlimbs of a Thai breed dog, reproducing joint flexion and extension angles in line with anatomical standards, such as the elbow (36-166 degrees) and knee (41-162 degrees). The aim is to show students how muscles work during real movement, something a cadaver cannot demonstrate.

Asst Prof Pawana said Model A uses a Chihuahua template because the body structure is clear and easy to transport, while Model B is based on a Thai dog to demonstrate standard joint motion in the hip, knee and ankle, as well as shoulder, elbow and wrist function.