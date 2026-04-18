Oil prices today: April 18 rates at Thailand’s five major stations

“Oil prices today” for April 18, 2026 have been updated nationwide, following the latest announcement on retail prices for all fuel types under the market-based pricing mechanism.

Motorists travelling today, whether returning to work, running errands or heading out during the Wan Lai Songkran period, can check the latest pump prices before filling up. Here is the updated price table from five major fuel retailers in Thailand: PTT, Bangchak, Shell, PT and Caltex.

The latest nationwide retail oil prices for April 18, 2026 cover diesel, petrol, Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, E20 and E85, allowing drivers of cars, motorcycles, pickup trucks and lorries to compare costs and plan their refuelling.