Oil prices today: April 18 rates at Thailand’s five major stations

“Oil prices today” for April 18, 2026 have been updated nationwide, following the latest announcement on retail prices for all fuel types under the market-based pricing mechanism.
Motorists travelling today, whether returning to work, running errands or heading out during the Wan Lai Songkran period, can check the latest pump prices before filling up. Here is the updated price table from five major fuel retailers in Thailand: PTT, Bangchak, Shell, PT and Caltex.
The latest nationwide retail oil prices for April 18, 2026 cover diesel, petrol, Gasohol 95, Gasohol 91, E20 and E85, allowing drivers of cars, motorcycles, pickup trucks and lorries to compare costs and plan their refuelling.
The five major fuel retailers are:
• PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR)
• Bangchak Corporation Plc
• The Shell Company of Thailand Ltd
• PTG Energy Plc (PT)
• Star Fuels Marketing Ltd (Caltex)
PTT Station oil prices on April 18, 2026
• Diesel B20: 35.90 baht per litre
• Diesel: 42.90 baht per litre
• Gasohol E85: 31.39 baht per litre
• Gasohol E20: 35.45 baht per litre
• Gasohol 91: 42.08 baht per litre
• Gasohol 95: 42.45 baht per litre
• Petrol: 52.04 baht per litre
• Super Power Diesel: 68.80 baht per litre
• Super Power Gasohol 95: 51.54 baht per litre
Bangchak oil prices on April 18, 2026
• Diesel B20: 35.90 baht per litre
• Diesel: 42.90 baht per litre
• Hi Premium Diesel S: 65.30 baht per litre
• Hi Premium 97 Gasohol: 56.04 baht per litre
• Gasohol E85 S EVO: 31.39 baht per litre
• Gasohol E20 S EVO: 35.45 baht per litre
• Gasohol 91 S EVO: 42.08 baht per litre
• Gasohol 95 S EVO: 42.45 baht per litre
PT oil prices on April 18, 2026
• Diesel: 42.90 baht per litre
• Gasohol 95: 42.45 baht per litre
• Gasohol 91: 42.08 baht per litre
• Petrol: 52.54 baht per litre
• Gasohol E20: 35.45 baht per litre
Shell oil prices on April 18, 2026
• Shell FuelSave Gasohol E20: 35.95 baht per litre
• Shell FuelSave Gasohol 91: 42.33 baht per litre
• Shell FuelSave Gasohol 95: 42.95 baht per litre
• Shell V-Power Gasohol 95: 49.84 baht per litre
• Shell FuelSave Diesel: 42.90 baht per litre
• Shell V-Power Diesel: 66.34 baht per litre
Caltex oil prices on April 18, 2026
• Gold 95 Techron®: 56.01 baht per litre
• Gasohol 95 Techron®: 42.45 baht per litre
• Gasohol 91 Techron®: 42.08 baht per litre
• Gasohol E20: 35.45 baht per litre
• Diesel Techron® D: 42.90 baht per litre
• Power Diesel Techron® D: 65.30 baht per litre