TMD warns of storms, strong winds and hail in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on April 20 that summer storms could still occur in some parts of upper Thailand, particularly in the North, Northeast and East.

The weather system may bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail in some areas and possible lightning, as southerly and south-easterly winds carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over the Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while the country remains under hot to very hot conditions.

People in upper Thailand were urged to beware of the storms and avoid open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.