TMD warns of storms, strong winds and hail in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on April 20 that summer storms could still occur in some parts of upper Thailand, particularly in the North, Northeast and East.
The weather system may bring thunderstorms, strong winds, hail in some areas and possible lightning, as southerly and south-easterly winds carry moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea over the Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while the country remains under hot to very hot conditions.
People in upper Thailand were urged to beware of the storms and avoid open areas, large trees, buildings and unstable billboards.
Farmers were advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent damage to crops and livestock, while residents were also told to look after their health during the changing weather.
The department said people should continue to follow its announcements, with updates available around the clock via its website and by calling 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.
In the version you sent, the warning was issued at 5am on April 20, 2026, and said the next advisory would be released at 5pm the same day.
The provinces listed as facing a moderate risk of thunderstorms and strong winds were Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani in the Northeast; and Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.