50-year jail term for ex-abbot in THB2bn temple embezzlement scandal

A Thai court has sentenced a former abbot of Wat Rai Khing to 50 years in prison after finding him guilty in a major embezzlement case involving more than THB2 billion in temple funds, with money trails linked to online gambling networks and close associates.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases in Taling Chan on April 21 delivered its first-instance verdict against Phra Dhammawachiranuwat, widely known as “Tid Yaem”, along with four co-defendants in a case that has sent shockwaves through Thailand’s Buddhist community.

The court found Tid Yaem guilty on 19 counts, including malfeasance and misappropriation of state assets for personal gain. His combined sentence was capped at 50 years under Thai law. He was also ordered to repay THB28 million.

Among the co-defendants, Aranyawan, known as “Sika Kaen” and identified as an online gambling broker, along with former monk Maha Ekaphot and Chatchai, were each sentenced to eight years in prison for their roles in facilitating the financial transfers.

Another close associate, Patcharaphorn, also known as “Mor Toey”, who was involved in managing rental businesses and a café operation within the temple, was acquitted.

All defendants except Patcharaphorn have filed appeals against the ruling.