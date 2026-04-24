Upper Thailand faces summer storms with hail and gusty winds

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 24-29, 2026.
From April 24-25, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas.
This is due to a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
From April 26-29, temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to ease, although thunderstorms will continue in some areas due to southerly and southeasterly winds covering the region.
In the South, from April 24-29, rainfall is expected to decrease as the southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weaken.
Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
Precautions for April 24-25: People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable structures or close to unsecured billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.
People are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and its vicinity