Upper Thailand faces summer storms with hail and gusty winds

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2026
Upper Thailand faces summer storms with hail and gusty winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts summer storms in upper Thailand on April 24-25, with rain lingering in some areas until April 29.

  • Upper Thailand is forecast to experience summer storms from April 24-25, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail to some areas.
  • The severe weather is caused by a cool high-pressure system from China clashing with the hot conditions in the region.
  • While the most intense weather is expected on April 24-25, thunderstorms will continue in some areas through April 29 as temperatures ease.
  • Authorities advise people in upper Thailand to take precautions by avoiding open spaces and for farmers to protect crops and livestock from potential damage.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 24-29, 2026.

From April 24-25, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

From April 26-29, temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to ease, although thunderstorms will continue in some areas due to southerly and southeasterly winds covering the region.

In the South, from April 24-29, rainfall is expected to decrease as the southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weaken.

Waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be around 1 metre high, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Precautions for April 24-25: People in upper Thailand are advised to beware of summer storms and avoid staying in open areas, under large trees, near unstable structures or close to unsecured billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare measures to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock.

People are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s regional forecast for April 24-29, 2026

North

  • From April 24-25, thunderstorms are expected in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 5-15 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 20-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 35-42 degrees Celsius.
  • From April 26-29, thunderstorms are expected in 10-20% of the area. Southwesterly winds are forecast at 5-15 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 21-27 degrees Celsius, with highs of 34-39 degrees Celsius.

Northeast

  • From April 24-25, thunderstorms are expected in 30-60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 22-27 degrees Celsius, with highs of 34-39 degrees Celsius.
  • From April 26-29, thunderstorms are expected in 20-40% of the area. Southerly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 21-26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 32-37 degrees Celsius.

Central region

  • From April 24-26, thunderstorms are expected in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 35-41 degrees Celsius.
  • From April 27-29, thunderstorms are expected in 10-20% of the area. Southerly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-27 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33-38 degrees Celsius.

East

  • From April 24-25, thunderstorms are expected in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places.
  • From April 26-29, thunderstorms are expected in 10-20% of the area. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

South, east coast

  • The weather will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33-39 degrees Celsius.

South, west coast

  • The weather will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Easterly winds are forecast at 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves will be below 1 metre, rising to more than 1 metre in thundershowers. Minimum temperatures will range from 24-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • From April 24-25, thunderstorms are expected in 20-40% of the area, with gusty winds. Southeasterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 27-29 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33-38 degrees Celsius.
  • From April 26-29, thunderstorms are expected in 10-20% of the area. Southerly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour. Minimum temperatures will range from 26-28 degrees Celsius, with highs of 34-39 degrees Celsius.
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