Upper Thailand faces summer storms with hail and gusty winds

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast weather conditions for April 24-29, 2026.

From April 24-25, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas.

This is due to a high-pressure system, or cool air mass, from China extending over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

From April 26-29, temperatures in upper Thailand are expected to ease, although thunderstorms will continue in some areas due to southerly and southeasterly winds covering the region.

In the South, from April 24-29, rainfall is expected to decrease as the southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region weaken.