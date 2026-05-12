Cabinet approves Dutch embassy land purchase in Bangkok

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a draft exchange of letters between the Thai and Dutch governments allowing the Netherlands to purchase land and buildings on Soi Ruam Rudi in Bangkok for use as the new residence of the Dutch ambassador to Thailand.

Deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Periswiwatana said after the Cabinet meeting at Government House at 2pm on May 12 that ministers had agreed in principle to the proposed exchange of letters between the government of the Kingdom of Thailand and the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.





The request concerns the purchase of land and buildings to serve as the new residence of the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Thailand.

Lalida said the Embassy of the Netherlands had informed Thai authorities of its intention to buy two plots of land, including buildings, covering a combined area of 3 ngan and 75.2 square wah (about 0.15 hectares) on Soi Ruam Rudi in Lumphini subdistrict, Pathum Wan district, Bangkok.