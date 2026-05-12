US to buy new Chiang Mai residence for consul general after Cabinet approval

Deputy Government Spokesperson Lalida Periswiwattana said on Tuesday that the Cabinet had approved the United States government’s purchase of a house and land in Chiang Mai province for use as the new residence of the US Consul General in Chiang Mai, as proposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The house and land are located in Chang Phueak subdistrict, Mueang district, Chiang Mai province. The plot covers 1 rai and 87.6 square wah, or about 1,950.4 square metres, and includes a two-storey residential building with usable space of around 725 square metres.

The property has no mortgage or other encumbrances, and relevant agencies have considered it suitable and safe for use as the residence of the US Consul General.

Lalida said the consideration was in line with existing Cabinet criteria, which state that if a foreign government already holds more than 15 rai of land in Thailand and wishes to purchase additional land, the matter must be submitted to the Cabinet for case-by-case consideration.

In this case, the United States government already holds land ownership in Thailand exceeding that threshold, so Cabinet approval is required before the purchase and ownership transfer can proceed.