DLT eases 2026 driving licence renewal rules

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has announced revised physical fitness test criteria for driving licence applications and renewals in 2026, following recommendations from the Medical Council of Thailand.
The new rules will remove colour-vision tests for driving licence renewals and waive the foot-reaction, or brake-response, test for some drivers. The changes are aimed at reducing procedures and making services more convenient for the public.
However, the exemptions will not apply to all applicants.
Titiphat Thaijongrak, director of the Automotive Engineering Bureau and spokesman for the DLT, said the latest criteria clearly set out which groups qualify for the relaxed requirements and which groups must still undergo testing.
Colour-vision test scrapped for renewals
Drivers renewing their licences will no longer be required to take the colour-vision test.
The test will now be required only for first-time driving licence applicants.
Brake-reaction test waived for some drivers
Drivers aged 55 or under whose driving licences have expired by no more than one year will be exempt from the foot-reaction, or brake-response, test.
They will be required to take only the peripheral vision and depth perception tests.
Drivers over 55 must still take brake-reaction test
Despite the relaxed rules, the DLT said road safety remains a priority.
Drivers aged over 55 will still be required to undergo the foot-reaction test, along with peripheral vision and depth perception tests. Officials will check applicants’ age details carefully during the renewal process.
Full tests required if licence expired for more than one year
Drivers of any age whose licences have expired for more than one year must still take the full set of physical fitness tests.
These include the foot-reaction test, peripheral vision test and depth perception test.
The DLT said the revised criteria are intended to reduce the burden on motorists, save time and ease congestion at transport offices for drivers who remain physically fit and suitable to drive.
The DLT also said it is working with the Public Health Ministry and the Medical Council of Thailand to develop a complete electronic system for driving licence renewals.
The system is being developed in line with the ministerial regulation on driving licence applications, issuance and renewal, No 2, B.E. 2568, which has been in effect since March 5, 2025.
The department said it is improving the system to ensure stability and efficiency. Once the online renewal system is fully ready, the DLT will announce the details to the public.
People seeking more information can call the DLT hotline at 1584, available 24 hours a day, or follow updates via the department’s website.