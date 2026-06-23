Thailand sees less rain but storms still forecast in many areas

Thailand is forecast to see less rain over the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand weakens, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said on June 23, 2026.

Although rainfall is expected to ease overall, the department urged people to remain cautious of thunderstorms in some areas.

The upper Andaman Sea is expected to see moderate wind waves of 1-2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are forecast to see waves of about 1 metre.

In areas affected by thunderstorms, waves could rise above 2 metres. The department advised boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Bangkok rain expected mainly later in the day

Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mostly from the afternoon to evening.

Temperatures in the capital region are expected to range from 27-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 35-37 degrees Celsius at the highest.

Southwesterly winds are forecast at 10-20 kilometres per hour.