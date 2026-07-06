River network petitions China in Chiang Mai over mine pollution

Thirty members of the People’s Network to Protect the Kok, Sai, Ruak, and Mekong Rivers held cloth banners and placards, and brought an open letter addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling for an end to heavy-metal contamination from mines backed by Chinese investment groups in Myanmar.

The gathering took place on Monday (July 6, 2026) outside the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Chiang Mai, in Muang district of Chiang Mai province.

Police deployed officers and metal barriers to block the area, forcing the group to begin its march from Suan Buak Hat Park and detour along the inner side of the city moat instead.

As the procession approached, police intercepted it and tried to push it away, leading to a clash.