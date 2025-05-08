New Bank of Thailand Governor expected to be appointed in July

The Finance Ministry has officially announced the timeline for the selection process of the next Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT). Applications will be accepted from May 13 to June 4, with the final candidate(s) expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in early July.

Pornchai Thiravech, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, stated that the Selection Committee for the BOT Governor held its second meeting of the year on Wednesday and agreed to open the application process for qualified candidates to be considered for nomination.

After the application deadline on June 4, the committee will review candidates’ qualifications and eligibility, with a preliminary meeting scheduled for June 20. Qualified applicants will be interviewed on June 24, during which they must present their vision for the BOT and their perspectives on macroeconomic policy.

The final decision is expected before July 2 to ensure compliance with the legal requirement of concluding the selection at least 90 days before the current governor’s term ends on September 30, 2025. The committee must nominate at least two candidates for the Finance Minister to review before forwarding the names to the Cabinet.