New Bank of Thailand Governor expected to be appointed in July

THURSDAY, MAY 08, 2025

Applications will be accepted from May 13 to June 4, with the final candidate(s) expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in early July.

The Finance Ministry has officially announced the timeline for the selection process of the next Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT). Applications will be accepted from May 13 to June 4, with the final candidate(s) expected to be submitted to the Cabinet in early July.

New Bank of Thailand Governor expected to be appointed in July

Pornchai Thiravech, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, stated that the Selection Committee for the BOT Governor held its second meeting of the year on Wednesday and agreed to open the application process for qualified candidates to be considered for nomination.

After the application deadline on June 4, the committee will review candidates’ qualifications and eligibility, with a preliminary meeting scheduled for June 20. Qualified applicants will be interviewed on June 24, during which they must present their vision for the BOT and their perspectives on macroeconomic policy.

The final decision is expected before July 2 to ensure compliance with the legal requirement of concluding the selection at least 90 days before the current governor’s term ends on September 30, 2025. The committee must nominate at least two candidates for the Finance Minister to review before forwarding the names to the Cabinet.

New Bank of Thailand Governor expected to be appointed in July

Key application details:

1. Qualifications:

  • Thai nationality
  • Not over 60 years of age on the date the Cabinet approves the appointment
  • Expertise in economics, finance, or banking, and the ability to work full-time for the BOT
  • At least a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution (as recognized by the Civil Service Commission)
  • No disqualifying legal or ethical conditions

2. Application process:

  • Submit applications in person or via authorized representative
  • Include all required documents in a sealed envelope addressed to the Chairman of the Selection Committee
  • Submit to the Fiscal Policy Office, 2nd Floor, Finance Ministry, Rama VI Road, Bangkok 10400
  • Submission period: May 13–June 4, 2025, during official working hours

3. Required documents:

  • Completed application form
  • Management vision and strategic concepts for the BOT
  • Perspectives on Thailand’s macroeconomy, global financial trends, monetary policy, financial regulation, and payment systems

For more details and to download the application form, applicants can visit: www.mof.go.th, www.fpo.go.th, or www.bot.or.th

For inquiries, contact the Fiscal Policy Office at 0-2273-9020 ext. 3229 or 3238, or email [email protected].

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy