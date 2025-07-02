Transport Department to introduce digital car tax display via Paotang and other platforms

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is drafting a new regulation allowing vehicle owners to legally display proof of annual car tax payment through the “Paotang” app and other approved digital channels.

A source at the Ministry of Transport revealed that the DLT is currently preparing a draft announcement on the “Method for Displaying Annual Vehicle Tax Disc via Electronic Means”. The key point of the regulation is to officially permit the use of electronic devices to present annual tax confirmation, with the draft currently open for public consultation.