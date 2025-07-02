Transport Department to introduce digital car tax display via Paotang and other platforms

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is drafting a new regulation allowing vehicle owners to legally display proof of annual car tax payment through the “Paotang” app and other approved digital channels.
A source at the Ministry of Transport revealed that the DLT is currently preparing a draft announcement on the “Method for Displaying Annual Vehicle Tax Disc via Electronic Means”. The key point of the regulation is to officially permit the use of electronic devices to present annual tax confirmation, with the draft currently open for public consultation.
At present, motorists may show their annual tax disc via the DLT Vehicle Tax Plus application on electronic devices. This is recognised by law as valid proof of payment. However, this does not yet extend to other platforms unless expressly approved by the DLT to access tax data.
To improve convenience for vehicle owners who pay their annual tax through digital systems, the department now seeks to extend the list of accepted platforms. Under the new regulation, drivers will be able to present their tax disc using the Paotang app or any other electronic channel authorised by the DLT to access and display tax payment information.