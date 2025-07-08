Labour Committee approves 6-month extension for Cambodian workers in Thailand to mitigate business impact

The key decisions made were as follows:

1. Temporary stay extension for up to six months: Cambodian workers may remain in Thailand for up to six months or until border checkpoints reopen. This includes a waiver for penalties associated with overstaying their permitted time.

2. Work permit application: Workers must apply for work permits, submitting required documentation as per the guidelines set by the Department of Employment. The application fee is 100 baht, with a work permit fee of 225 baht, which will be valid for 90 days. If the worker’s stay permit expires but the work permit is still valid, the work permit will remain valid until it expires.

3. Employer flexibility: Workers may change or add up to three employers within the province where they are authorised to work.

4. Reporting requirements: Foreign workers must report to immigration officers every 30 days, with the first report due by July 30, 2025.

5. Repatriation preparation: Once the border situation returns to normal, workers will be allowed an additional 7 days to prepare for departure from Thailand.

These measures are effective from June 7, 2025 onwards.