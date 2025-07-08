Labour Committee approves 6-month extension for Cambodian workers in Thailand to mitigate business impact

Labour Minister Pongkawin Jungrungruangkit on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Migrant Workers' Policy Management Committee to discuss measures for Cambodian workers affected by the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border.
The committee approved an extension for Cambodian workers holding border pass cards (both valid and expired) to remain and work in Thailand in line with the Royal Ordinance on the Management of Foreign Workers Employment B.E. 2560 (2017) and its amendments.
The key decisions made were as follows:
1. Temporary stay extension for up to six months: Cambodian workers may remain in Thailand for up to six months or until border checkpoints reopen. This includes a waiver for penalties associated with overstaying their permitted time.
2. Work permit application: Workers must apply for work permits, submitting required documentation as per the guidelines set by the Department of Employment. The application fee is 100 baht, with a work permit fee of 225 baht, which will be valid for 90 days. If the worker’s stay permit expires but the work permit is still valid, the work permit will remain valid until it expires.
3. Employer flexibility: Workers may change or add up to three employers within the province where they are authorised to work.
4. Reporting requirements: Foreign workers must report to immigration officers every 30 days, with the first report due by July 30, 2025.
5. Repatriation preparation: Once the border situation returns to normal, workers will be allowed an additional 7 days to prepare for departure from Thailand.
These measures are effective from June 7, 2025 onwards.
Somchai Morakotsriwan, Director-General of the Department of Employment, stated that following this meeting, the department will submit the results to the Cabinet for final approval. The extension for Cambodian workers will only take effect once the Cabinet has approved it and the Ministry of the Interior and Ministry of Labour have issued official announcements.
Employers, businesses, and Cambodian workers who qualify for the extension are urged to follow the required procedures within the specified time. For any queries, they can contact the local Department of Employment offices or the Ministry of Labour's hotline at 1506 (press 2) or 1694.