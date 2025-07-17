Thai Power Bills Set to Soar, Public Consultation Opens on Hike Options

Thai households could see their electricity bills jump by up to 28% from September, as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced three potential tariff rates for the next billing cycle.

The highest proposed rate stands at 5.10 baht per unit, a significant increase from the current 3.98 baht.

The ERC is currently holding public consultations on these options, inviting feedback via its website from 17th to 28th July 2025, before making a final decision.

Dr Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, spokesperson for the ERC, explained that while factors like normalised natural gas production from the Gulf of Thailand and a stronger Thai Baht are helping to reduce future electricity production costs, a major obstacle remains.

