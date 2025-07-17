Thai Power Bills Set to Soar, Public Consultation Opens on Hike Options

Thai households could see their electricity bills jump by up to 28% from September, as the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced three potential tariff rates for the next billing cycle.
The highest proposed rate stands at 5.10 baht per unit, a significant increase from the current 3.98 baht.
The ERC is currently holding public consultations on these options, inviting feedback via its website from 17th to 28th July 2025, before making a final decision.
Dr Poonpat Leesombatpiboon, spokesperson for the ERC, explained that while factors like normalised natural gas production from the Gulf of Thailand and a stronger Thai Baht are helping to reduce future electricity production costs, a major obstacle remains.
"We still have over 60 billion baht in outstanding fuel costs (AF) borne by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)," Dr Poonpat stated. He added that initial collections to reduce this debt in early 2025 were also 8.295 billion baht below target.
Three Scenarios for Your Bill
The ERC's three proposed scenarios for the September-December 2025 Fuel Adjustment Charge (Ft rate) and overall electricity cost are:
Highest Increase (5.10 baht/unit): This option would fully recover EGAT's 66.072 billion baht outstanding costs, plus an additional 15.084 billion baht for past natural gas price differentials. This would see consumers pay 131.94 satang per unit in Ft charges, leading to a 28% rise from current bills. Under this plan, EGAT would be fully reimbursed by December 2025 for costs it absorbed during the energy crisis from September 2021 to April 2025, restoring its financial health.
Moderate Increase (4.87 baht/unit): This scenario also aims to fully reimburse EGAT for its 66.072 billion baht outstanding fuel costs by December 2025, but it does not include the additional 15.084 billion baht for the past natural gas price differential. The Ft charge would be 109.09 satang per unit, resulting in a 22% increase in average electricity costs nationwide.
Current Rate (3.98 baht/unit): This option proposes freezing the Ft rate at its current level of 19.72 satang per unit. This would mean only a partial repayment of 7.072 billion baht towards EGAT's outstanding AF costs. The average electricity bill would remain unchanged, but the accumulated debt for EGAT and gas shippers would continue to grow, pushing the full recovery burden further into the future.
The public consultation period is crucial for consumers to voice their opinions on these significant potential changes to their electricity bills.