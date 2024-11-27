Thailand’s electricity price set to drop slightly in 2025

The price of electricity in Thailand will go down slightly from 4.18 baht to 4.15 baht per unit from January to April next year, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the minister said this will be one of the government’s New Year’s gifts to the people.

Pirapan, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, said the reduction was approved at a meeting with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Wednesday. The official rate should be announced soon, he said.

The committee reviews fuel tariff, or FT, every four months – January, May and September – to ensure that the consumer rate of electricity rate is appropriate for the prevailing economic situation.

Pirapan said the ministry has urged the ERC, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and the national oil and gas company PTT to come up with ways to further reduce the price of electricity to alleviate people’s financial burdens.

“I would like to thank all related parties for making this cheaper electricity rate possible, in line with the government’s policy,” he said.