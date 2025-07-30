Electricity prices to drop for September-December 2025, easing costs for Thai households

The reduction is largely due to the falling price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and the availability of some funds that can be used to assist EGAT in lowering costs.

EGAT has reported that it can reduce the electricity price to approximately 3.95 baht per unit. The next step will be for EGAT to officially inform the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which will set the final rates for the last quarter of the year.

Pirapan commented, “Following discussions with EGAT, we’ve agreed on a plan to reduce electricity prices, driven by falling LNG prices in the global market and using some of the funds EGAT had set aside for additional discounts. I believe the public will receive some good news soon.”