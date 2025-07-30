Electricity prices to drop for September-December 2025, easing costs for Thai households

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, has announced that electricity prices for the final period of 2025 (September-December) will decrease. This follows discussions with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), with the goal of easing the financial burden on Thai households.
The Cabinet previously set a target electricity price cap of 3.99 baht per unit, which was successfully achieved at 3.98 baht per unit for the May-August 2025 period. In response, Pirapan held further talks with EGAT to explore ways to lower electricity rates for the final period of 2025.
The reduction is largely due to the falling price of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and the availability of some funds that can be used to assist EGAT in lowering costs.
EGAT has reported that it can reduce the electricity price to approximately 3.95 baht per unit. The next step will be for EGAT to officially inform the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which will set the final rates for the last quarter of the year.
Pirapan commented, “Following discussions with EGAT, we’ve agreed on a plan to reduce electricity prices, driven by falling LNG prices in the global market and using some of the funds EGAT had set aside for additional discounts. I believe the public will receive some good news soon.”