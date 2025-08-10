Thailand vows crackdown on grey businesses, says industry minister

Raising industrial standards alongside environmental responsibility

The ministry is not focused solely on enforcement but also on raising industrial standards across the board. This includes strict oversight to ensure factories comply with the law and encouraging entrepreneurs to adopt environmentally friendly production methods.

It has also been pushing for the serious enforcement of the polluter pays principle, making businesses accountable for addressing and remedying environmental and community impacts.

This approach also protects consumers from unsafe, substandard goods that could pose risks to life and property.