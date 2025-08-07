Two Thai men join Japan\'s logistics industry amid labour shortage

The two hired drivers, 32-year-old Nontawat Sunawapong and 33-year-old Theeraphong Siripattathorn, do not yet hold large truck driving licences.

However, they will undergo driving school training, with the company covering all associated costs, including the licence application. The goal is for them to begin driving trucks by the end of this year.

Theeraphong shared that he had to leave his wife and their two children, aged 4 and 2, in Thailand when he moved to Japan two years ago. He decided to become a truck driver because he enjoys driving and was recommended for the job by a recruitment agency.

"I want to seriously learn Japanese and traffic laws to work for my family," he explained.