House approves 2026 budget bill in third reading with 257 votes in favour

The House of Representatives on Friday approved the 2026 annual budget expenditure bill in its third reading. The vote saw 257 members in favour, 230 against, and one abstention.

Members also endorsed the observations of the budget scrutiny committee, recorded in its report to be forwarded to the Cabinet and relevant agencies. This was passed with 398 votes in favour, 29 against, nine abstentions, and 17 not voting.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, in his capacity as chair of the ad-hoc budget scrutiny committee, thanked all MPs for approving the bill, describing it as a vital instrument for driving government policy, the national strategy, master plans under the national strategy, the national economic and social development plan, the national security policy and plan, and the missions of budget-receiving agencies.