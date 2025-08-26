Ministries Unveil Plan to Restrict Roadside Kratom Sales



The Thai government is set to impose strict new regulations on the sale of kratom, with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Justice collaborating to ban its roadside sale.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who presided over a meeting of the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) committee on Monday, stated that the move is aimed at curbing the misuse of kratom, a plant he was instrumental in legalising.

"Today, people have the wrong idea that kratom is toxic to the body," Minister Somsak said. "I have discussed this with the Minister of Justice to stop the sale of boiled kratom by the roadside."

He explained that while kratom has many beneficial properties, its misuse by vendors who boil it and mix it with cough medicine creates a harmful substance.

The new "iron law" will specifically target this practice.

The announcement comes after a report on the health of the Thai population highlighted ongoing concerns, including the rising number of young people experimenting with cannabis.

The HSRI meeting, held at the Ministry of Public Health, was attended by key officials, including Dr Supakit Sirilak, the HSRI Director, and Professor Banjerd Singkaneti, an expert committee member.