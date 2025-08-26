Cabinet reallocates 26 billion baht from stimulus fund to emergency budget

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the decision followed a review of the progress of budget allocations and disbursements for stimulus projects earlier approved by the Cabinet on June 24.

As of August 19, the Budget Bureau had approved allocations for 49 agencies covering 8,431 projects, amounting to 109.8 billion baht. These allocations were made in line with supporting evidence, cost criteria, regulations and laws, Pichai explained.

The sub-committee overseeing the implementation of the economic stimulus plan endorsed the use of a dashboard titled “Economic Stimulus Plan under the 157-billion-baht Framework” to monitor and accelerate project execution in line with set objectives.