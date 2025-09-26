Phiphat outlines four-month transport plan, proposes southern double-track rail and Phuket expressway projects

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, announced on Thursday that during the four months leading up to parliament’s dissolution, all civil servants and units within the Ministry of Transport will operate at full capacity.

He also revealed projects ready for tender within this period totaling 38 billion baht across three initiatives:

Red Line suburban train – Taling Chan-Salaya and Taling Chan-Siriraj sections, 15.176 billion baht Dark Red Line train – Rangsit-Thammasat University, 6.473 billion baht Phuket Expressway Phase 1 – Kathu-Patong, 3.98 km, 16.757 billion baht

Other pending projects from the previous government, including Phase 2 of the southern double-track rail, are being compiled for Cabinet consideration. These comprise: