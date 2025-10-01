Phiphat rejects high-speed rail contract change, sticks to original terms

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that within the government’s four-month term, plus another four months in a caretaker capacity before the next election, he will push forward pending investment projects under the Transport Ministry to accelerate budget disbursement, create jobs, and stimulate the economy during the current downturn.

A key issue is the delay in public–private partnership projects, particularly the high-speed rail link connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao airports, which has been stalled for more than six years since private sector proposals were first invited.

The project remains stuck in contract renegotiations initiated by the previous government, but still unresolved.