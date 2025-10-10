Government hails ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ as boost for Q4 economic confidence

Government Spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Friday that economic confidence in Thailand is showing positive signs across multiple indicators. This improvement is attributed to the favourable public sentiment following the formation of the new government, alongside government stimulus measures, particularly the “Let’s Go Halves Plus” scheme, and the expansion of the tourism sector, which has helped boost domestic spending and support trade and service businesses. These factors are expected to have a positive effect on the overall economy.

The Ministry of Commerce reported that the Future Consumer Confidence Index (for the next three months) rose to 56.0, aligning with the findings of the Economic and Business Forecasting Centre at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce. The centre revealed that Thailand’s Consumer Confidence Index for September 2025 reached 50.7, marking the first increase in eight months, while the index for overall economic confidence stood at 44.4. Meanwhile, the index for expected future income rose to 59.3. All confidence indicators have improved for the first time in eight months, driven largely by increasing political clarity following the Prime Minister’s recent policy address to Parliament, which has bolstered investor sentiment and overall economic stability.