Health Ministry revises doctor allocation plan to tackle nationwide shortage

Somrerk Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary for Public Health, announced on October 11, that the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has submitted a new proposal for the allocation of medical graduates for fiscal year 2026 to the Medical Council of Thailand. The plan aims to address ongoing doctor shortages and improve the distribution of state-sponsored physicians across underserved regions.

According to the ministry, Thailand currently has 25,490 active doctors, or about 72% of the staffing target under the 2022–2026 framework of 35,578 positions. The most critical shortages are in Health Regions 2, 4, and 8, where staffing levels stand at just 61%, 63%, and 66%, respectively.

Ten provinces were found to have fewer than 60% of required medical personnel, including Bueng Kan (44%), Sa Kaeo (48%), Loei (54%), Ang Thong, Mae Hong Son (55%), Tak, Phetchabun, Pathum Thani (58%), Ranong, and Nan (59%).

When measured by doctor-to-population ratio, the most underserved provinces include Bueng Kan, Samut Prakan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Nonthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Loei, Chaiyaphum, and Mae Hong Son.

The number of doctors resigning from the public sector has also risen steadily, from 789 in 2020 to 1,201 in 2024.