Transport Ministry adds three new lines to ‘Let’s Go Halves Plus’ scheme

A ministry source said on Wednesday (October 15) that it marked the first day for entrepreneurs to register for participation in the ‘Khon La Khrueng Plus’ (Let’s Go Halves Plus) programme.

The ministry has readied various public transport services for registration, including taxi-metre operators, legally registered passenger vans, public tricycles (tuk-tuks), songthaews (two-row pickup taxis), and motorcycle taxis. All drivers must hold valid public transport driving licences.

Operators of electric trains, rail services, buses and public ferries who have not yet participated in previous phases of the “Let’s Go Halves” scheme are also eligible to register.

Previously, BTS and MRT operators joined the scheme, allowing passengers to buy single-journey tickets via the Paotang application.

“In the new Let’s Go Halves Plus phase, additional rail operators who have recently opened new lines will be included — namely the Yellow Line, the Pink Line, and the Airport Rail Link,” the source said.