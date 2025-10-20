ISOC mulls reinstating emergency powers in restive southern districts

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) may ask the Cabinet to consider re-enforcing the emergency decree in certain districts of Thailand’s southern border provinces where violence has recently escalated, ISOC spokesman Maj Gen Thammanoon Maisonthi said on Monday.

Districts seek reinstatement of emergency powers

Speaking to reporters after an ISOC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Maj Gen Thammanoon said several districts had proposed the reimposition of the emergency decree to allow security forces greater flexibility in controlling the situation.