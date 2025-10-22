Thai Regulator Cracks Down on Telecoms to Stop Border Signal Leakage

NBTC enforces 'Cell Radius' tech and tightens service contracts to block mobile signals used by cross-border crime syndicates, particularly near Cambodia.

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has issued stern warnings to all licensed telecommunications operators, mandating rigorous measures to prevent mobile phone and internet signals from crossing into neighbouring countries.

This move is a direct response to the use of Thai networks by transnational technological crime groups, such as call-centre gangs.



The new directives follow a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes on October 20, chaired by the Prime Minister, who specifically ordered the NBTC to tighten controls.



Trairat Wiriyasirikul, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NBTC, confirmed that the office has urgently convened operators to ensure strict compliance with the following three core measures:



Border Base Stations and 'Cell Radius' Technology: Operators must implement existing rules on base station antenna heights in border areas. Crucially, they must now adopt the "Service Radius Limitation" or "Cell Radius" technique.

This allows operators to geographically contain the mobile service from a base station to a specified range, effectively preventing the signal from extending into an adjacent country without physically limiting the antenna’s height.