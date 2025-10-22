Thai Regulator Cracks Down on Telecoms to Stop Border Signal Leakage

NBTC enforces 'Cell Radius' tech and tightens service contracts to block mobile signals used by cross-border crime syndicates, particularly near Cambodia.
The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has issued stern warnings to all licensed telecommunications operators, mandating rigorous measures to prevent mobile phone and internet signals from crossing into neighbouring countries.
This move is a direct response to the use of Thai networks by transnational technological crime groups, such as call-centre gangs.
The new directives follow a high-level meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes on October 20, chaired by the Prime Minister, who specifically ordered the NBTC to tighten controls.
Trairat Wiriyasirikul, deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general of the NBTC, confirmed that the office has urgently convened operators to ensure strict compliance with the following three core measures:
Border Base Stations and 'Cell Radius' Technology: Operators must implement existing rules on base station antenna heights in border areas. Crucially, they must now adopt the "Service Radius Limitation" or "Cell Radius" technique.
This allows operators to geographically contain the mobile service from a base station to a specified range, effectively preventing the signal from extending into an adjacent country without physically limiting the antenna’s height.
Scrutiny of Service Contracts: Licensees are instructed to monitor and investigate any customer service contracts or usage patterns deemed high-risk.
If a risk is identified, the operator must immediately suspend the service and notify the NBTC for further investigation. Failure to act will result in the operator sharing liability under the Technological Crime Act.
Restriction on International IP Addresses: International telecommunications service providers are strictly prohibited from using IP addresses registered in Thailand to provide services in foreign countries.
Threat to National Security and Economy
Trairat underscored the seriousness of the situation, calling technological crime a "global issue" that is "hindering economic development and causing social problems" in Thailand.
He warned that the NBTC will continuously monitor compliance, including on-site inspections of base stations, particularly along the Cambodian border.
"If a licensee fails to implement or cooperate with these measures, it will constitute a violation of licence conditions, potentially leading the NBTC to consider the suspension, revocation, or termination of their telecommunications licence," Trairat stated.
The measures are designed to ensure national security and consumer safety while maintaining effective mobile service for Thai citizens living in border areas.