“Half-Half Net” scheme at 160 baht/month set to go to Cabinet, aimed at 14 million welfare cardholders

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is set to propose the “Half-Half Net” scheme, offering high-speed internet access at 160 baht per month for 14 million welfare cardholders nationwide. The scheme will provide 40 GB of data per month for three months.

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, disclosed that the NBTC is preparing to submit the scheme to the Cabinet for approval. The goal is to help low-income groups, particularly welfare cardholders, access high-speed internet. Participants will only pay 160 baht per month (including taxes) and will receive 40 GB of high-speed data per month for three consecutive billing periods (3 months). The scheme will be funded through the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission Fund (the Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Benefit).

Airin further stated that the NBTC is currently preparing the proposal for Cabinet consideration and expects that, once approved, registration for eligible citizens will open within 2025. The NBTC will also collaborate with all mobile network providers to create special packages under the scheme’s conditions, ensuring that internet speed and quality will meet the necessary standards and be available nationwide.