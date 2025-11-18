Rules on inmate treatment outside prison to prevent preferential treatment under review

Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat has ordered a full review of regulations governing inmate transfers for medical treatment outside prison, early-release considerations and the designation of non-prison facilities as confinement areas, aiming to prevent loopholes that could benefit certain inmates.

On November 18, the Ministry of Justice issued an official memorandum to the permanent secretary, instructing the ministry to re-examine and amend existing rules, regulations, notifications and guidelines after the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) launched an inquiry into correctional officials and related individuals for allegedly facilitating special treatment for particular inmates.

The document notes that ambiguity in interpreting current regulations has affected the credibility of the correctional system. To ensure a process that is lawful, transparent, rigorous and consistent with the principles of the rule of law, the minister requested a comprehensive review covering the following areas: