Government rolls out final economic push before dissolution, cutting living costs and unlocking investment

The government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is accelerating a final wave of economic policies ahead of a possible House dissolution in December 2025, signalling that a dissolution decree could follow if the opposition files a no-confidence motion after Parliament reconvenes in December 2025.
Over recent months, the administration has advanced its economic philosophy of “short-term stimulus, long-term gain, broad-based impact”, centred around fast-delivery measures known as Quick Big Win.
An Economic Cabinet chaired by the prime minister now meets every Monday to prepare urgent items for approval, aiming to move as many programmes as possible before Parliament is dissolved.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the stimulus already implemented has strengthened fourth-quarter momentum and prevented the economy from slipping further, noting that without intervention Thailand’s GDP growth would have been only 0.3%. A durable recovery, he added, requires prioritising future investment—human capital, digital capability, clean energy and automation.
2026 declared the “year of investment”
Ekniti said private investment must be accelerated in 2026, branding the year as the government’s “year of investment.” Major investment in clean energy, automation, artificial intelligence, data centres and public–private partnership (PPP) projects will be pushed forward, alongside large-scale reskilling and upskilling programmes.
At the Economic Cabinet on November 24, 2025, the Board of Investment (BOI) will present three flagship initiatives:
12 Quick Big Win projects planned before dissolution
A Government House source said 12 major measures remain in the pipeline:
Transport: cuts to metro fares and tolls
Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said cost-of-living measures will be rolled out as a package. The 20-baht flat fare on the Red and Purple Lines has been extended to November 30, 2025.
A new “40-baht all-day pass” for the Red and Purple Lines will be submitted to Cabinet on November 25, 2025, and is expected to run from December 1, 2025 to November 30, 2026.
A unified 40-baht flat fare for all metro lines is also being studied under a Single Ownership management model.
Toll reductions
Talks with BEM include a concession extension in exchange for building a double-deck expressway from Ngam Wong Wan to Rama IX and cutting central Bangkok tolls to no more than 50 baht per trip. Signing is expected in December 2025.
The ministry is also studying a nationwide ceiling of 50 baht per expressway trip, to be announced as a New Year gift at the end of 2025.
Energy: diesel, LPG and electricity frozen
Energy Minister Attapol Rerkpiboon said the ministry will continue short-term cost-of-living controls while pushing long-term projects.
Clean-energy programmes to be finalised in December 2025 include:
Industry: sugarcane price support
The Industry Ministry is preparing support measures for farmers ahead of the cane-crushing season starting December 1, 2025. Preliminary cane prices may fall to 900 baht per tonne, well below production costs of 1,358 baht. The ministry aims to raise the effective price by around 400 baht per tonne.
Low-interest loans worth 6 billion baht will be available from 2025 to 2027 to assist with water management and machinery purchases.
Commerce: easing household expenses and stabilising farm prices
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the ministry is stepping up immediate and long-term measures, including:
Agricultural measures include:
Tourism: Half-Half Thai Travel and free domestic flights
Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakon said the ministry will propose the “Half-Half Thai Travel” program using about 500 million baht leftover from the Half–Half Travel scheme, which ended on October 31, 2025.
Private-sector coordination is under way to cut operator costs so that airlines, hotels and tour businesses can offer promotions—especially during the 2026 low season.
A major proposal is “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, offering 200,000 free domestic return tickets to foreign tourists who purchase standard-priced international tickets to Thailand.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has also asked the Transport and Finance ministries to reduce excise tax on jet fuel to help airlines cut domestic fares.