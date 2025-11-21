Government rolls out final economic push before dissolution, cutting living costs and unlocking investment

Transport: cuts to metro fares and tolls

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said cost-of-living measures will be rolled out as a package. The 20-baht flat fare on the Red and Purple Lines has been extended to November 30, 2025.

A new “40-baht all-day pass” for the Red and Purple Lines will be submitted to Cabinet on November 25, 2025, and is expected to run from December 1, 2025 to November 30, 2026.

A unified 40-baht flat fare for all metro lines is also being studied under a Single Ownership management model.

Toll reductions

Talks with BEM include a concession extension in exchange for building a double-deck expressway from Ngam Wong Wan to Rama IX and cutting central Bangkok tolls to no more than 50 baht per trip. Signing is expected in December 2025.

The ministry is also studying a nationwide ceiling of 50 baht per expressway trip, to be announced as a New Year gift at the end of 2025.

Energy: diesel, LPG and electricity frozen

Energy Minister Attapol Rerkpiboon said the ministry will continue short-term cost-of-living controls while pushing long-term projects.

Diesel capped at 32 baht per litre.

Household LPG fixed at 423 baht per 15 kg cylinder.

Electricity tariff for January–April 2026 capped at 3.94 baht per unit.

Clean-energy programmes to be finalised in December 2025 include:

Community solar farms (1,500 MW total, max 10 MW per site; 30 MW per firm).

Solar rooftop tax deduction up to 200,000 baht, expected to be finalised in December 2025.

Industry: sugarcane price support

The Industry Ministry is preparing support measures for farmers ahead of the cane-crushing season starting December 1, 2025. Preliminary cane prices may fall to 900 baht per tonne, well below production costs of 1,358 baht. The ministry aims to raise the effective price by around 400 baht per tonne.

Low-interest loans worth 6 billion baht will be available from 2025 to 2027 to assist with water management and machinery purchases.

Commerce: easing household expenses and stabilising farm prices

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the ministry is stepping up immediate and long-term measures, including:

1,300 Blue Flag discount fairs nationwide.

Green-flag fertiliser and farm-input discounts.

Partnerships with private hospitals to publish drug and medical-supply prices before billing, expected to save 32.4 billion baht per year.

Additional 1.1 billion baht in savings from monitoring essential medical-supply costs.

Agricultural measures include:

Paddy-pledging loan scheme for the 2025/26 main crop with 1,500 baht per tonne storage support.

Paddy-absorption scheme targeting 3 million tonnes (budget 1.68 billion baht).

Maize price support at 7.05 baht/kg (fresh) and 9.80 baht/kg (dried), with controls on imports linked to crop burning.

Tourism: Half-Half Thai Travel and free domestic flights

Tourism and Sports Minister Atthakorn Sirilatthayakon said the ministry will propose the “Half-Half Thai Travel” program using about 500 million baht leftover from the Half–Half Travel scheme, which ended on October 31, 2025.

Private-sector coordination is under way to cut operator costs so that airlines, hotels and tour businesses can offer promotions—especially during the 2026 low season.

A major proposal is “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights”, offering 200,000 free domestic return tickets to foreign tourists who purchase standard-priced international tickets to Thailand.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has also asked the Transport and Finance ministries to reduce excise tax on jet fuel to help airlines cut domestic fares.