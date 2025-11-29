Thailand Ranks 17th in Global Climate Risk, Urges Action to Tackle Extreme Weather

On November 29, 2025, Dr Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment (Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment), revealed that Thailand has moved up to 17th in the Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2026, compiled by Germanwatch. This is a significant rise from 72nd place in 2022 and signals the growing vulnerability of Thailand to extreme weather events. The CRI evaluates the impact of extreme weather events over the past 30 years, showing that Thailand is increasingly at risk from floods, heatwaves, and storms.
Recent Events and Rising Risks
The southern floods, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, saw 350 millimeters of rainfall in a single day—an amount that hasn’t been seen in 300 years. This extreme event caused widespread damage, emphasizing the impact of climate change on rainfall patterns. The country's ranking in the CRI is a clear warning that such events will become more frequent and severe. In addition to the immediate loss of life and property, the data highlights the economic losses, with 5.7 billion people affected by over 9,700 extreme weather events worldwide in the past 30 years.
Government Response:
In response to this rising threat, Prirun stated that the government is accelerating efforts to improve disaster management, particularly by enhancing early warning systems. As part of these efforts, Thailand is working towards carbon neutrality by 2050, and implementing measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. One of the key initiatives is the National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which addresses climate risks and integrates climate adaptation strategies at the policy and local levels.
Key plans for 2026 include:
The government has also pledged to expand its efforts to create local climate risk indices to ensure that each region is properly prepared for future extreme weather events.
Long-Term Strategy:
While Thailand is more developed than many lower-income countries, the damage from extreme weather still poses a significant challenge, as evidenced by the recent Hat Yai flooding. As a key economic hub, the country is determined to strengthen its resilience against future climate events. The Ministry of Public Health has already rolled out mental health support and medical aid to flood victims, while initiatives are being put in place to support economic recovery for affected regions.
With global warming continuing to affect weather patterns, Thailand must prepare for a future where extreme weather is the new normal. The government’s focus on adaptation and carbon reduction is crucial in ensuring the country's long-term resilience, while efforts to improve infrastructure and disaster management will help safeguard citizens from the growing impact of climate change.
As extreme weather events become more frequent and severe, Thailand is placing an increasing focus on climate resilience and disaster preparedness. By upgrading its infrastructure, improving early warning systems, and striving for carbon neutrality by 2050, Thailand aims to shield itself from future climate-related challenges. This ambitious path forward will play a key role in mitigating the economic and societal impact of climate change.