WMO warns of intensifying extreme weather as CO₂ levels hit record high

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has released a new report revealing that global carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels have reached a record high, potentially accelerating global warming and triggering more frequent extreme weather events.

The report, published ahead of next month’s United Nations Climate Change Conference in Brazil, stated that the average global concentration of CO₂ rose by 3.5 parts per million (ppm) between 2023 and 2024 — the fastest increase since systematic measurements began in 1957.

Key drivers behind the surge in CO₂ levels include fossil fuel combustion and a significant rise in wildfires, particularly in South America. The report stressed the urgent need for stronger measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The heat trapped by carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is driving faster changes in our climate, leading to more frequent and more severe extreme weather events, said Ko Barrett, WMO Deputy Secretary-General.