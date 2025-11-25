Thailand pushes ahead: First Climate Change Act proposed to Cabinet

Thailand is approaching a significant milestone in tackling the global climate crisis.

The Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), is set to propose the Draft Climate Change Act to the Cabinet on Tuesday (November 25).

This legislation marks Thailand's first-ever climate law and is being closely watched by the business sector, legal experts, and the public.

The First Climate Law: 205 Sections Covering Enforcement and Support

The draft bill is comprehensive, spanning 205 sections across 14 chapters.

It establishes a complete system, covering regulatory mechanisms, Measurement-Reporting-Verification (MRV), the carbon market, disaster adaptation measures, protection for vulnerable groups, and climate finance management.

Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General of the DCCE, stated that the law was not drafted using a "copy-paste approach from foreign laws."

Instead, it is based on in-depth analysis to suit the Thai context, aiming to strike a balance between the "obligations" that businesses must adhere to and "support systems," such as funding, technology, and community adaptation.

The core objective is to maintain the nation’s competitiveness while simultaneously building social resilience against the increasing risks and severe disasters stemming from climate change.