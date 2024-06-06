Senate poll regulations based on organic election law: EC Office

The six candidates’ bone of contention can be summed up in two points.

Firstly, the petitioners argue that Articles 40, 41 and 42 of the organic law contradicted Article 107, because they allowed candidates to vote among themselves. They pointed out that Article 107 wanted people from different professions to elect one another to prevent interference by politicians in a Senate election, but the fact that candidates could vote for themselves would not prevent such political interference.

Secondly, the petitioners were opposed to Article 36, which allowed senatorial candidates to be helped by others to introduce themselves to other candidates. This clause, they said, would allow rich candidates to campaign via the Internet or other electronic media, while poorer candidates would not enjoy such privileges.

In the Line message, Sawaeng said he had called a meeting within the EC Office to find a solution, which will be presented to the EC for approval on Friday.

“We have not done anything wrong. It concerns legal technicalities and how the law is viewed. We’ve prepared an explanation for this,” he said. “I believe the situation will eventually ease.”

The Constitutional Court’s decision came shortly before the Senate election is held at district level on Sunday. The provincial level election is scheduled for June 16 and the national level on June 26.



