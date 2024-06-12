Srettha’s written defence raises 3 key points

One of the main points raised in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s written defence in the Pichit Chuenban case is that Article 160 cannot be applied retroactively to before the appointment.

A source, who has read the document, said it argues that Article 160 (4) and (5) can only be applied from the day Pichit was appointed as PM’s Office minister, not before.

Article 160 (4) states that a minister must be of evident integrity while Article 160 (5) states that a minister must not have behaviour, which is in serious violation of or fails to comply with ethical standards.

Srettha was accused by a group of 40 senators of violating the charter and ethical standards by appointing Pichit as a minister in a Cabinet reshuffle in late April despite his questionable background.