Staying in same hotel does not violate electoral law: Sawang

Though more than 100 senatorial election candidates are staying at the same hotel, there is no evidence of them breaking the election law, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.

Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the EC Office, said he inspected two hotels near the voting venue where the candidates are staying and noticed nothing untoward.

He said he had spoken to the candidates there and they said that they had chosen to stay in the same hotels so they could introduce themselves to each other.

The hotels are close to Impact Arena in Nonthaburi’s Muang Thong Thani, where national-level voting will be held on Wednesday.