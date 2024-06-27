Wife of missing human rights lawyer wins senatorial election

Angkhana Neelapaijit, wife of “disappeared” human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit, has won a seat in the Senate as a representative of the civil sector and NGOs.

However, she claimed the senatorial poll was rife with fraud that allowed lobbying for votes for certain candidates. This, she said, was proven by the fact that only three candidates from her group had won a seat.

The Election Commission (EC) announced unofficial results after the final round of voting on Wednesday but has yet to endorse the 200 winners as senators.