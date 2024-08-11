Warong to ask EC to dissolve People’s Party

Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Phakdee Party, said on Sunday that he would soon file a complaint with the Election Commission seeking dissolution of the People’s Party, the new home of 143 former Move Forward Party MPs.

He said Thai Phakdee would file a complaint with the EC asking for dissolution of the PP for allegedly failing to have branches in all regions for a period of up to one year.

Warong said he found out that the PP took over the old Thin Ka Khao Chao Wilai (“land of white crows and civilised people") Party as the new home of the 143 MFP MPs after Move Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Thursday.