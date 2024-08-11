Warong to ask EC to dissolve People’s Party

Warong Dechgitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Phakdee Party, said on Sunday that he would soon file a complaint with the Election Commission seeking dissolution of the People’s Party, the new home of 143 former Move Forward Party MPs.
He said Thai Phakdee would file a complaint with the EC asking for dissolution of the PP for allegedly failing to have branches in all regions for a period of up to one year.
Warong said he found out that the PP took over the old Thin Ka Khao Chao Wilai (“land of white crows and civilised people") Party as the new home of the 143 MFP MPs after Move Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Thursday.
Warong said he checked the website of the EC Office and found that the Thin Ka Khao party was registered in 2012.
He said he also found out from the EC Office’s website that Thin Ka Khao had only three branches – two in the North and one in the Central region, without any branch in the South or Northeast.
Warong noted that the organic law on political parties required a political party to have branches in all four regions. He said the Political Parties Act stated that a party without branches in all four regions for up to a year would be dissolved.
As a result, Warong alleged, the Thin Ka Khao party should have been disbanded instead of being taken over by the 143 MFP MPs.