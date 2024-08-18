Thaksin scheduled to be present in Criminal Court on Monday

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been ordered to be present at the Criminal Court on Monday to review public prosecutors’ evidence in the lese-majeste case against him.
Court officials said officers from Metropolitan Police Division 2 had been requested to help court police keep security on Monday.
The officials said reporters would not be allowed to enter the courtroom but the court would set up an area for them to monitor the proceedings by close-circuit TV and would also hand out press releases to them later.
Thaksin was charged with violating Article 112 of the Criminal Code by giving an interview to South Korea’s ChosunMedia in 2015. Public prosecutors arraigned him on June 18 this year but he pleaded innocence and was released on bail by placing 500,0000 baht worth of assets as a guarantee.
The court prohibited him from leaving the kingdom unless he received a court permission. On July 27, Thaksin sought court permission to receive medical treatment in Dubai from August 1 to 16 but the court decided on July 30 to turn down the request.