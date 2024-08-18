Thaksin scheduled to be present in Criminal Court on Monday

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been ordered to be present at the Criminal Court on Monday to review public prosecutors’ evidence in the lese-majeste case against him.

Court officials said officers from Metropolitan Police Division 2 had been requested to help court police keep security on Monday.

The officials said reporters would not be allowed to enter the courtroom but the court would set up an area for them to monitor the proceedings by close-circuit TV and would also hand out press releases to them later.